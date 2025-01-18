Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. Cuts Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,211 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 441 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies comprises approximately 1.6% of Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $4,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. StoneX Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,713,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.0% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 649,601 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $175,944,000 after buying an additional 24,812 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 288.6% in the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 19,028 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,696,000 after buying an additional 14,132 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 362,209 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $98,104,000 after acquiring an additional 4,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 215,651 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $58,409,000 after acquiring an additional 2,322 shares during the period. 74.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lowe’s Companies Trading Up 1.0 %

Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $261.39 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $209.55 and a 12 month high of $287.01. The company has a market capitalization of $147.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $260.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $253.98.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Lowe’s Companies

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 22nd. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.37%.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Quonta D. Vance sold 7,198 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.37, for a total transaction of $1,974,915.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,582,802.11. This trade represents a 30.12 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LOW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $310.00 to $307.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $280.85.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

