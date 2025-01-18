Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. Takes $806,000 Position in Invesco BulletShares 2034 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCY)

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2034 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 39,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $806,000. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. owned approximately 0.62% of Invesco BulletShares 2034 Corporate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2034 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2034 Corporate Bond ETF by 1,701.1% during the fourth quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 3,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 3,096 shares during the last quarter. Tlwm purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2034 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $877,000. BCS Wealth Management increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2034 Corporate Bond ETF by 238.6% in the 4th quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 217,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,403,000 after acquiring an additional 153,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2034 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $1,023,000.

Shares of BSCY stock opened at $20.16 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2034 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $19.85 and a 12-month high of $21.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.63.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a $0.0842 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2034 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.08.

