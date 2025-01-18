CAE (NYSE:CAE) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CAE) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $19.90 and traded as high as $24.17. CAE shares last traded at $24.05, with a volume of 615,678 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CAE shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Desjardins upgraded CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. TD Securities downgraded CAE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Cibc World Mkts lowered CAE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Get CAE alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on CAE

CAE Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.97. The company has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.36, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its position in CAE by 103.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 11,071,485 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $206,027,000 after buying an additional 5,640,269 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of CAE by 13.4% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,235,627 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $117,023,000 after acquiring an additional 736,895 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in CAE by 1.6% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,057,860 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $93,446,000 after purchasing an additional 77,489 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CAE in the second quarter valued at about $82,597,000. Finally, Nexus Investment Management ULC boosted its holdings in CAE by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 1,486,990 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $27,950,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. 67.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CAE Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, the Oceania, Africa, and Rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments, Civil Aviation; and Defense and Security. The Civil Aviation segment offers training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; a range of flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services, as well as aircraft flight operations solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CAE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.