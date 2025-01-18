Canadian General Investments (LON:CGI) Reaches New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Shares of Canadian General Investments (LON:CGI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 2,460 ($29.93) and last traded at GBX 2,460 ($29.93), with a volume of 2038 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,330 ($28.35).
Canadian General Investments Trading Down 3.4 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.42, a quick ratio of 7.44 and a current ratio of 6.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,302.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2,218.46. The firm has a market capitalization of £475.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 522.94 and a beta of 1.18.
Canadian General Investments Company Profile
CGI was established in 1930 and has been managed since 1956 by Morgan Meighen & Associates Limited.
