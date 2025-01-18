Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Price Target Lowered to C$160.00 at Barclays

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) had its price target lowered by Barclays from C$162.00 to C$160.00 in a research note published on Friday morning,BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Desjardins reduced their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$181.00 to C$180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. TD Securities raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from C$175.00 to C$170.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Veritas raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$170.60.

CNR stock opened at C$146.93 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$149.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$155.32. Canadian National Railway has a one year low of C$143.18 and a one year high of C$181.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.62. The firm has a market capitalization of C$92.49 billion, a PE ratio of 17.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.65.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 9th were given a $0.845 dividend. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 9th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.14%.

In related news, Director Shauneen Elizabeth Bruder purchased 608 shares of Canadian National Railway stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$145.24 per share, with a total value of C$88,307.74. Also, Senior Officer Ghislain Houle sold 5,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$150.82, for a total transaction of C$865,844.99. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 6,694 shares of company stock valued at $1,005,958. Insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

