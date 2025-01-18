Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) Stake Boosted by Galibier Capital Management Ltd.

Galibier Capital Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 795,332 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,370 shares during the period. Canadian Natural Resources comprises approximately 7.0% of Galibier Capital Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Galibier Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $24,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 7,302 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC increased its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 4.1% during the third quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 10,158 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 4.9% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,018 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. lifted its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 1.3% in the third quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 36,390 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,209,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 144.1% during the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 830 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

Canadian Natural Resources Stock Performance

Shares of CNQ opened at $31.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a one year low of $29.23 and a one year high of $41.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.05. The company has a market capitalization of $65.44 billion, a PE ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 1.46.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Canadian Natural Resources ( NYSE:CNQ Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $7.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.40 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 18.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Desjardins upgraded Canadian Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Canadian Natural Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Canadian Natural Resources

About Canadian Natural Resources

(Free Report)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Free Report) (TSE:CNQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.