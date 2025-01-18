Candel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CADL) Insider Francesca Barone Sells 13,534 Shares

Candel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CADL – Get Free Report) insider Francesca Barone sold 13,534 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.22, for a total transaction of $97,715.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $799,059.06. The trade was a 10.90 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Francesca Barone also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, January 8th, Francesca Barone sold 13,673 shares of Candel Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.22, for a total transaction of $112,392.06.
Candel Therapeutics Stock Down 13.4 %
Shares of CADL stock opened at $6.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.85 and a beta of -1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.61 and a 200 day moving average of $6.28. Candel Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.16 and a 52 week high of $14.60.
Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target (up previously from $11.00) on shares of Candel Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 18th.
Candel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development immunotherapies for the cancer patients. It develops CAN-2409, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of prostate cancer; and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of lung cancer, as well as has completed Phase Ib/II clinical trials for the treatment of high-grade glioma.
