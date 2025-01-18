Candel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CADL) Insider Francesca Barone Sells 13,534 Shares

Candel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CADL – Get Free Report) insider Francesca Barone sold 13,534 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.22, for a total transaction of $97,715.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $799,059.06. The trade was a 10.90 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Francesca Barone also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 8th, Francesca Barone sold 13,673 shares of Candel Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.22, for a total transaction of $112,392.06.

Candel Therapeutics Stock Down 13.4 %

Shares of CADL stock opened at $6.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.85 and a beta of -1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.61 and a 200 day moving average of $6.28. Candel Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.16 and a 52 week high of $14.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Candel Therapeutics

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Candel Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Candel Therapeutics by 12.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 448,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,112,000 after purchasing an additional 51,111 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Candel Therapeutics by 327.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 21,971 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Candel Therapeutics by 4.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 492,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,410,000 after purchasing an additional 19,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Candel Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $162,000. 13.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target (up previously from $11.00) on shares of Candel Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 18th.

About Candel Therapeutics

Candel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development immunotherapies for the cancer patients. It develops CAN-2409, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of prostate cancer; and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of lung cancer, as well as has completed Phase Ib/II clinical trials for the treatment of high-grade glioma.

