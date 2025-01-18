Canoe Financial LP Acquires New Holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

Canoe Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 152,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,883,000. Canoe Financial LP owned about 0.15% of Willis Towers Watson Public at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sendero Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,497,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Board of the Pension Protection Fund purchased a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the fourth quarter worth approximately $626,000. 93.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Willis Towers Watson Public Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ WTW opened at $320.65 on Friday. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 52-week low of $242.54 and a 52-week high of $334.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $315.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $295.38.

Willis Towers Watson Public Announces Dividend

Willis Towers Watson Public ( NASDAQ:WTW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.25. Willis Towers Watson Public had a positive return on equity of 18.57% and a negative net margin of 7.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -48.35%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on WTW shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $352.00 to $382.00 in a report on Friday, December 20th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 target price (up from $365.00) on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Barclays boosted their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $278.00 to $302.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. UBS Group raised Willis Towers Watson Public to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $333.64.

Willis Towers Watson Public Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

Featured Stories

