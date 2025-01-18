Canoe Financial LP Increases Stock Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Canoe Financial LP increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 212.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,579,074 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,074,478 shares during the period. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing comprises approximately 4.5% of Canoe Financial LP’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Canoe Financial LP’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $311,851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 530.3% during the fourth quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 2,660 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 2,238 shares during the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 7,647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP now owns 947,805 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $187,182,000 after purchasing an additional 66,300 shares during the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co grew its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 5,674 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 64.3% in the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 10,937 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,160,000 after purchasing an additional 4,281 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TSM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance

TSM stock opened at $211.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.07. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12 month low of $109.48 and a 12 month high of $222.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $197.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $184.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.08. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 39.10%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be given a $0.5484 dividend. This represents a $2.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 18th. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is 30.77%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

Featured Articles

