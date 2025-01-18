Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VRT. Retireful LLC purchased a new position in Vertiv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,554,000. Carnegie Investment Counsel raised its position in Vertiv by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 8,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vertiv by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,882,000 after purchasing an additional 3,119 shares during the period. Mason & Associates Inc purchased a new position in Vertiv during the 4th quarter worth $343,000. Finally, StrongBox Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. 89.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VRT stock opened at $135.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.63, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.63. Vertiv Holdings Co has a twelve month low of $49.67 and a twelve month high of $145.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $125.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.16.

Vertiv ( NYSE:VRT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.07. Vertiv had a return on equity of 55.33% and a net margin of 7.72%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.11%. This is an increase from Vertiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.67%.

In other news, Director Jakki L. Haussler sold 15,347 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.38, for a total value of $2,108,370.86. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $470,526.50. The trade was a 81.75 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Stephen Liang sold 86,619 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.07, for a total transaction of $11,353,152.33. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,562,549.57. This trade represents a 81.59 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 171,527 shares of company stock worth $23,105,682 in the last quarter. 5.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VRT. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Vertiv in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Vertiv from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Vertiv from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Vertiv presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.75.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

