Capital Planning LLC Buys 229 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Capital Planning LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,844 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Capital Planning LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $2,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legacy Bridge LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ by 60.0% during the third quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 75.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ QQQ opened at $521.74 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $515.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $491.80. Invesco QQQ has a one year low of $409.16 and a one year high of $539.15.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.8347 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

