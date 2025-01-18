Captivision Inc. (NASDAQ:CAPTW) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Captivision Inc. (NASDAQ:CAPTW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 53,500 shares, a drop of 21.0% from the December 15th total of 67,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 69,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Captivision Price Performance

Shares of CAPTW stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.02. The stock had a trading volume of 30,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,771. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.03. Captivision has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.22.

Captivision Inc is a manufacturing company in the Electrical Equipment industry.

