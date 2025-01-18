CardioComm Solutions (CVE:EKG) Trading 33.3% Higher – Should You Buy?

CardioComm Solutions, Inc. (CVE:EKG – Get Free Report) rose 33.3% during mid-day trading on Saturday . The stock traded as high as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. 280,645 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 321% from the average session volume of 66,719 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.
CardioComm Solutions Trading Up 33.3 %
The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 430.31. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00 and a beta of -0.15.
About CardioComm Solutions
CardioComm Solutions, Inc engages in the development of advanced software and hardware products, and core laboratory reading services related to electrocardiogram (ECG) and ambulatory arrhythmia monitoring systems for medical and consumer markets worldwide. The company is also involved in the sale of ECG recording equipment.
