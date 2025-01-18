CardioComm Solutions (CVE:EKG) Trading 33.3% Higher – Time to Buy?

CardioComm Solutions, Inc. (CVE:EKG – Get Free Report) shares were up 33.3% on Saturday . The stock traded as high as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. Approximately 280,645 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 321% from the average daily volume of 66,719 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

CardioComm Solutions Trading Up 33.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 430.31, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of C$3.86 million, a P/E ratio of 20.00 and a beta of -0.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.01.

CardioComm Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CardioComm Solutions, Inc engages in the development of advanced software and hardware products, and core laboratory reading services related to electrocardiogram (ECG) and ambulatory arrhythmia monitoring systems for medical and consumer markets worldwide. The company is also involved in the sale of ECG recording equipment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CardioComm Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CardioComm Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.