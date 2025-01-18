Carnegie Investment Counsel Acquires 560 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Carnegie Investment Counsel lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,966 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Carnegie Investment Counsel’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $2,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TSM. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 24.2% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 79,627 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,840,000 after purchasing an additional 15,522 shares in the last quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. now owns 1,810 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1,410.4% during the second quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC grew its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 32.3% in the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 11,286 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after acquiring an additional 2,754 shares during the period. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 5.3% in the second quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 1,769 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. 16.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TSM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 17th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $220.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance

NYSE TSM opened at $211.52 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $197.81 and its 200-day moving average is $184.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.07. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12-month low of $109.48 and a 12-month high of $222.20.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.08. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 39.10% and a return on equity of 27.44%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.5484 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 18th. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is 30.77%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

