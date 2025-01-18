Carnegie Investment Counsel Acquires 585 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Carnegie Investment Counsel lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,959 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. Carnegie Investment Counsel’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $3,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 5,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Embree Financial Group lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Embree Financial Group now owns 8,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 3,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 18,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,264,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shira Ridge Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Shira Ridge Wealth Management now owns 3,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $174.68 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $146.67 and a twelve month high of $182.38. The company has a market cap of $124.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $174.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $171.36.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.