CGN Advisors LLC Acquires 13,483 Shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

CGN Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 213,782 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,483 shares during the quarter. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF makes up 1.2% of CGN Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. CGN Advisors LLC owned 0.24% of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $12,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. City State Bank bought a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC raised its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 68.1% during the second quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 1,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the last quarter.

Get Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSEARCA:AVEM opened at $58.82 on Friday. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $53.21 and a 52 week high of $66.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $60.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.43. The stock has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.88.

About Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.