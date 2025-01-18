CGN Advisors LLC Buys 7,828 Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

CGN Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,189 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,828 shares during the period. CGN Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $4,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 13,862.5% in the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 1,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Eastern Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000.

Get Vanguard Total International Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ BNDX opened at $48.90 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.74. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $48.19 and a 1-year high of $50.70.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a $1.0139 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.10.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.