CGN Advisors LLC Has $18.62 Million Position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

CGN Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 485,319 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,704 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 1.8% of CGN Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. CGN Advisors LLC owned 0.20% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $18,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 10.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,290,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,668,000 after buying an additional 591,019 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 5.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,644,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,116,000 after purchasing an additional 476,292 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 71.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 920,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,659,000 after purchasing an additional 383,320 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $13,246,000. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $10,530,000.

NYSEARCA SPEM opened at $38.26 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.09 and its 200 day moving average is $39.16. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $33.72 and a twelve month high of $42.88. The company has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.81.

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

