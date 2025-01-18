CGN Advisors LLC Has $2.33 Million Stock Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

CGN Advisors LLC cut its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 892 shares during the quarter. CGN Advisors LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $2,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. now owns 46,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,806,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. Verity & Verity LLC grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 45.6% in the 4th quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 1,134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH bought a new position in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth $211,000. Finally, InTrack Investment Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 65.1% in the fourth quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 3,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CAT opened at $386.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $277.66 and a 1 year high of $418.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $380.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $366.76.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $5.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.33 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $16.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.37 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 59.09%. Caterpillar’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be given a dividend of $1.41 per share. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 21st. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.15%.

In other news, CAO William E. Schaupp sold 968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.98, for a total value of $368,788.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $642,332.28. This represents a 36.47 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Andrew R. J. Bonfield sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.09, for a total value of $3,800,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,173,226.38. This represents a 18.12 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,868 shares of company stock worth $13,480,389 in the last three months. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on CAT shares. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $471.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Caterpillar from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $349.00 to $332.00 in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Bank of America increased their target price on Caterpillar from $376.00 to $434.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Caterpillar from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $365.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $299.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $380.60.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

