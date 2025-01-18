CGN Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

CGN Advisors LLC boosted its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 15.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,315 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the period. CGN Advisors LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $2,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its holdings in FedEx by 144.4% during the 4th quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 88 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in FedEx by 72.7% during the 3rd quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 95 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Peoples Financial Services CORP. bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in FedEx by 177.5% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 111 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP John W. Dietrich acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $273.98 per share, for a total transaction of $273,980.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,484,176.66. This represents a 12.40 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $276.06 per share, with a total value of $91,927.98. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,927.98. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 8.87% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FDX opened at $275.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.19. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $234.45 and a 1 year high of $313.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $283.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $284.20. The stock has a market cap of $66.26 billion, a PE ratio of 17.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.20.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The shipping service provider reported $4.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.14 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 4.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.99 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 19.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 9th were given a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 9th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FDX. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of FedEx from $350.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 20th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $328.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Bank of America upped their price target on FedEx from $325.00 to $348.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered FedEx from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FedEx presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $325.61.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Featured Stories

