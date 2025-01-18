CGN Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV)

CGN Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,797 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,358 shares during the quarter. CGN Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF were worth $2,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF during the third quarter worth $48,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 294.4% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Eastern Bank purchased a new position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $152,000.

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Price Performance

ESGV opened at $106.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.02 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $106.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.91.

About Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

