CGN Advisors LLC Sells 1,313 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

CGN Advisors LLC trimmed its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,703 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,313 shares during the period. CGN Advisors LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $2,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CSX. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of CSX during the second quarter worth $26,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. lifted its position in shares of CSX by 177.8% in the third quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 750 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in CSX during the third quarter worth $31,000. Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new position in CSX in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC increased its stake in CSX by 348.5% in the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSX stock opened at $32.73 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.89 and a 200-day moving average of $33.96. The company has a market cap of $63.12 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. CSX Co. has a 1-year low of $31.43 and a 1-year high of $40.12.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The transportation company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.02). CSX had a net margin of 24.77% and a return on equity of 28.92%. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stephens decreased their price objective on CSX from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of CSX from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.65.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

