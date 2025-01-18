CGN Advisors LLC Sells 2,257 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQ)

CGN Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQ – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,257 shares during the quarter. CGN Advisors LLC owned about 0.59% of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF worth $1,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BSMQ. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $393,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $524,000. Tlwm grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Tlwm now owns 22,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. now owns 37,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after buying an additional 6,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $445,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

BSMQ stock opened at $23.62 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $23.36 and a 1 year high of $23.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.63.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.0539 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2026. BSMQ was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.