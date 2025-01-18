Champion Iron (OTCMKTS:CHPRF) Trading 4.7% Higher – Still a Buy?

Champion Iron Limited (OTCMKTS:CHPRF – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 4.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3.68 and last traded at $3.68. Approximately 12,147 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 31,596 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.51.

Champion Iron Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.95.

Champion Iron Company Profile

Champion Iron Ltd. engages in the production, exploration, and development of iron ore properties. Its portfolio includes Bloom Lake and Consolidated Fire Lake North. The company was founded on March 31, 2014 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

