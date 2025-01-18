Chemistry Wealth Management LLC Sells 490 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Chemistry Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 12.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,571 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 490 shares during the period. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in NextEra Energy by 197.4% during the second quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC grew its position in NextEra Energy by 1,229.6% during the fourth quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC now owns 359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Nicole J. Daggs sold 4,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.57, for a total value of $302,808.99. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,792 shares in the company, valued at $1,193,401.44. The trade was a 20.24 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NEE stock opened at $70.83 on Friday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.95 and a 12 month high of $86.10. The stock has a market cap of $145.66 billion, a PE ratio of 20.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $73.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.16.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $7.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.11 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 26.49% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NEE. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Dbs Bank cut shares of NextEra Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Scotiabank raised their price target on NextEra Energy from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.15.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Stories

