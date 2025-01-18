Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG) Sets New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $202.00 to $253.00. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Cheniere Energy traded as high as $248.61 and last traded at $245.88, with a volume of 2477909 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $243.09.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on LNG. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $204.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $202.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $234.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $232.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.18.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNG. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its position in Cheniere Energy by 170.5% during the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 119 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in Cheniere Energy by 5,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 153 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $219.76 and its 200-day moving average is $195.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.99.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The energy company reported $3.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $2.06. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 22.70% and a return on equity of 41.44%. Cheniere Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.37 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 12.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 8th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.77%.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

