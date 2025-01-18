Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC Acquires 59,277 Shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PYLD)

Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PYLD – Free Report) by 563.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,804 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,277 shares during the period. PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC owned 0.23% of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF worth $1,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $211,000. Delta Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 155,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,974,000 after acquiring an additional 13,848 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,951,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 267.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,083,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,784,000 after acquiring an additional 788,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFG Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 246.1% during the third quarter. RFG Holdings Inc. now owns 170,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,547,000 after buying an additional 121,317 shares during the last quarter.

PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:PYLD remained flat at $26.01 during midday trading on Friday. 1,942,024 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,723,984. PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF has a 52 week low of $25.11 and a 52 week high of $26.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.16.

About PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF

The PIMCO Multisector Bond Active Exchange-Traded Fund (PYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively manages a multi-sector portfolio of fixed income instruments issued by various US and non-US public or private-sector entities. The fund has no maturity and credit rating limitations.

