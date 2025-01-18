CLP Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CLPHY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

CLP Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CLPHY – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a drop of 14.3% from the December 15th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 518,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

CLP Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CLPHY traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.44. 109,404 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 228,037. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. CLP has a 1-year low of $7.57 and a 1-year high of $9.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.59.

CLP Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.073 per share. This is a positive change from CLP’s previous dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 3rd.

CLP Company Profile

CLP Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Hong Kong, Mainland China, India Thailand, Taiwan, and Australia. The company generates electricity through coal, gas, nuclear, and renewable resources, such as wind, hydro, and solar.

