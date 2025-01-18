CLP (OTCMKTS:CLPHY) Shares Up 0.6% – What’s Next?

CLP Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CLPHY – Get Free Report) shares rose 0.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $8.28 and last traded at $8.26. Approximately 118,958 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 10% from the average daily volume of 108,306 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.21.

CLP Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.32 and a 200 day moving average of $8.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

CLP Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd were paid a $0.073 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 3rd. This is a positive change from CLP’s previous dividend of $0.07.

CLP Company Profile

CLP Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Hong Kong, Mainland China, India Thailand, Taiwan, and Australia. The company generates electricity through coal, gas, nuclear, and renewable resources, such as wind, hydro, and solar.

