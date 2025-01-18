CMC Metals (CVE:CMB) Stock Price Down 20% – Should You Sell?

CMC Metals Ltd. (CVE:CMB – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 20% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. 440,732 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 176% from the average session volume of 159,677 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.
Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$0.12 price target on CMC Metals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th.
In related news, Director Kevin John Brewer purchased 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.03 per share, with a total value of C$62,500.00. 5.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
CMC Metals Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company explores for silver, zinc, lead, gold, copper, antimony, bismuth, and tungsten deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Silver Hart property that includes 116 claims covering an area of 2,017 hectares located in south-central Yukon.
