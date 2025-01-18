CO2 Solutions (CVE:CST) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

CO2 Solutions Inc (CVE:CST – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.04 and traded as low as C$0.04. CO2 Solutions shares last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 37,000 shares.
The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.04 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.04. The company has a market cap of C$6.39 million and a PE ratio of -0.85.
CO2 Solutions Inc develops proprietary technologies for the capture and production of carbon dioxide (CO2) in Canada, the United States, and Europe. It focuses on commercializing an enzyme-based technology for efficient CO2 capture from various industrial flue gasses for reuse or sequestration. The company's technology has various industrial applications, such as enhanced oil recovery, oil and gas, pulp and paper, water treatment, cement, beverage carbonation, greenhouses, and other uses.
