Cohen Investment Advisors LLC Has $3.45 Million Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Cohen Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,051 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 464 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up 2.1% of Cohen Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $149.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $132.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $129.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.84.

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $112.37 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $112.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.52. The company has a market capitalization of $493.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $95.77 and a 12-month high of $126.34.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.01. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The business had revenue of $90.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 49.32%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

