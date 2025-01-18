Cohen Klingenstein LLC Acquires 120 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Cohen Klingenstein LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,638 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Cohen Klingenstein LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $6,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VUG. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 494.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Transcendent Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 420.8% in the third quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

VUG stock opened at $415.91 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $312.19 and a 52 week high of $428.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $413.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $389.75. The company has a market cap of $143.28 billion, a PE ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

