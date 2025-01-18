Cohen Klingenstein LLC Sells 1,085 Shares of Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV)

Cohen Klingenstein LLC cut its holdings in shares of Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,869 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,085 shares during the period. Cohen Klingenstein LLC’s holdings in Solventum were worth $520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Solventum by 3.2% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Solventum by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Solventum by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. KKM Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Solventum by 7.9% in the third quarter. KKM Financial LLC now owns 4,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its stake in shares of Solventum by 69.7% during the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter.

Get Solventum alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Solventum from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Solventum from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Solventum in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Solventum in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Solventum in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.29.

Solventum Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE SOLV opened at $73.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $69.09 and a 200-day moving average of $65.34. Solventum Co. has a 1-year low of $47.16 and a 1-year high of $96.05.

Solventum Profile

(Free Report)

Solventum Corporation, a healthcare company, engages in the developing, manufacturing, and commercializing a portfolio of solutions to address critical customer and patient needs. It operates through four segments: Medsurg, Dental Solutions, Health Information Systems, and Purification and Filtration.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Solventum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solventum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.