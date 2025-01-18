Colliers International Group (TSE:CIGI) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Colliers International Group Inc. (TSE:CIGI – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$202.26 and traded as low as C$196.00. Colliers International Group shares last traded at C$199.25, with a volume of 34,729 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Colliers International Group from C$160.00 to C$180.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st.

Get Colliers International Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CIGI

Colliers International Group Stock Performance

About Colliers International Group

The firm has a market cap of C$10.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$202.26 and a 200 day moving average price of C$193.14.

(Get Free Report)

Colliers International Group Inc is a real estate services and investment management company. The company has operations in over 60 countries to provide expert advice and services to maximize the value of the property for real estate occupiers, owners, and investors. It offers services to the investor, developers, and occupiers which includes source capital solutions, services for commercial and residential property developers, on a local, regional, national and international basis, Infrastructure consulting, Design and Build, and Market research.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Colliers International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colliers International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.