Comparing Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) and Rezolve AI (NASDAQ:RZLV)

Rezolve AI (NASDAQ:RZLV – Get Free Report) and Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Rezolve AI and Magnite, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rezolve AI 0 0 5 2 3.29 Magnite 0 1 12 0 2.92

Rezolve AI currently has a consensus price target of $6.40, suggesting a potential upside of 125.35%. Magnite has a consensus price target of $18.35, suggesting a potential upside of 18.82%. Given Rezolve AI’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Rezolve AI is more favorable than Magnite.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rezolve AI N/A N/A -12.01% Magnite 2.62% 4.64% 1.25%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

28.0% of Rezolve AI shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.4% of Magnite shares are held by institutional investors. 68.7% of Rezolve AI shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.3% of Magnite shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Rezolve AI and Magnite”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rezolve AI N/A N/A -$320,000.00 N/A N/A Magnite $661.13 million 3.29 -$159.18 million $0.06 257.33

Rezolve AI has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Magnite.

Risk & Volatility

Rezolve AI has a beta of -0.61, suggesting that its share price is 161% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Magnite has a beta of 2.51, suggesting that its share price is 151% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Magnite beats Rezolve AI on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rezolve AI

Rezolve Ai Ltd. operates in the mobile commerce industry with its cutting-edge engagement platform powered by artificial intelligence and machine learning. It develops AI-based mobile commerce and engagement solutions, simplifying the purchasing process by providing relevant information and facilitating seamless transactions with a single tap. The company enables retailers, brands, and manufacturers to create dynamic connections with consumers across mobile and desktop devices. Rezolve Ai was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About Magnite

Magnite, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates an independent omni-channel sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform offers applications and services for sellers of digital advertising inventory or publishers that own and operate CTV channels, applications, websites, and other digital media properties to manage and monetize their inventory; and applications and services for buyers, including advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms to buy digital advertising inventory, as well as an independent marketplace that connects buyers and sellers. It markets its solutions through sales teams that operate from various locations. The company was formerly known as The Rubicon Project, Inc. and changed name to Magnite, Inc. in July 2020. Magnite, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

