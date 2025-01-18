Concurrent Technologies (LON:CNC) Sets New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

Concurrent Technologies Plc (LON:CNC – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 155.80 ($1.90) and last traded at GBX 154.75 ($1.88), with a volume of 854970 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 138.50 ($1.69).

Concurrent Technologies Trading Up 1.6 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 140 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 124.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 5.11. The stock has a market capitalization of £134.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,620.60 and a beta of 0.69.

Concurrent Technologies Company Profile

Concurrent Technologies Plc develops and manufactures high-end embedded computer products for use in a wide range of high-performance, long-life cycle applications within the telecommunications, defence, security, telemetry, scientific and aerospace markets, including applications within extremely harsh environments.

