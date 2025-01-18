Consolidated Lithium Metals (CVE:CLM) Trading Down 33.3% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Consolidated Lithium Metals Inc. (CVE:CLM – Get Free Report) were down 33.3% during trading on Saturday . The company traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01. Approximately 452,700 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 10% from the average daily volume of 503,339 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Consolidated Lithium Metals Stock Down 33.3 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.38, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Consolidated Lithium Metals Company Profile

Consolidated Lithium Metals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for lithium, molybdenum, tantalum, and diamond deposits. The company holds interests in the Vallée lithium project located in the La Corne and Fiedmont townships; the Preissac La Corne Lithium portfolio located in the La Motte, La Corne, Figuery, and Landrienne townships; and the Baillargé Lithium-Molybdenite project located in Quebec.

