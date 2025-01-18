Corcel (LON:CRCL) Stock Price Down 4.5% – Here’s Why

Corcel Plc (LON:CRCL – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 4.5% during trading on Saturday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.17 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.17 ($0.00). Approximately 21,435,980 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 120% from the average daily volume of 9,747,433 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.18 ($0.00).

Corcel Stock Down 4.5 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.16 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.17 million, a P/E ratio of -44.50 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.76, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.09.

Corcel Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Corcel PLC is an upstream oil and gas development company with residual interests in battery metals. Its diversified portfolio includes projects in the onshore Kwanza Basin in Angola, legacy battery metal interests such as rare earth element appraisal in Western Australia, and an option to acquire gas production onshore Brazil.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Corcel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corcel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.