Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC Buys 25 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 382 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25 shares during the quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 5.1% in the third quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Angeles Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 2.4% in the third quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Activity
In related news, Director Sophie V. Vandebroek sold 344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.44, for a total value of $144,631.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $380,498.20. This represents a 27.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
IDEXX Laboratories Trading Down 2.2 %
Shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock opened at $419.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $423.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $458.53. The stock has a market cap of $34.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.36. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $398.50 and a 1-year high of $583.39.
IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $975.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $980.32 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 55.42% and a net margin of 22.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.53 earnings per share. Analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 10.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About IDEXX Laboratories
IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.
See Also
