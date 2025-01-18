Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC Purchases 29,722 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 635,495 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,722 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF accounts for 11.0% of Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF worth $47,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BIV. Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $95,804,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,707,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,535,000 after purchasing an additional 894,519 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,037,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,087,000 after purchasing an additional 844,917 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,038,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,153,000 after buying an additional 770,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 59.0% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,610,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,203,000 after buying an additional 597,770 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BIV opened at $74.70 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $72.95 and a 52-week high of $78.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.36.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

