Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC Sells 573 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 573 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $6,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VOE. World Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3,377.3% during the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 267,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,836,000 after acquiring an additional 259,716 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 26.9% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 927,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,446,000 after purchasing an additional 196,458 shares during the period. Axiom Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 13.6% in the third quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 1,416,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,266,000 after purchasing an additional 169,810 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 16,265.5% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 149,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,031,000 after purchasing an additional 148,341 shares during the period. Finally, Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $23,811,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $166.27 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.79. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $140.12 and a 1-year high of $176.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.83.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.