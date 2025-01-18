Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC Sells 588 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,558 shares of the company’s stock after selling 588 shares during the period. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $3,943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IJJ. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Syntrinsic LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 94.3% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $72,000.

NYSEARCA IJJ opened at $129.15 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $128.86 and its 200-day moving average is $123.60. The firm has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.08. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $108.67 and a 12-month high of $136.42.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

