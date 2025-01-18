Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Shares Bought by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Crown were worth $2,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tidal Investments LLC increased its stake in Crown by 121.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 21,997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after buying an additional 12,058 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Crown by 4.3% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 249,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,878,000 after acquiring an additional 10,295 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Crown by 139.2% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 122,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,104,000 after purchasing an additional 71,227 shares in the last quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Crown by 7.8% in the third quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 100,918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,676,000 after purchasing an additional 7,280 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Crown by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,095,382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,511,000 after purchasing an additional 176,959 shares in the last quarter. 90.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crown stock opened at $85.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.24 billion, a PE ratio of 105.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $86.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.97. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.61 and a 52 week high of $98.46.

Crown ( NYSE:CCK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The industrial products company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. Crown had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 24.57%. Equities research analysts predict that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. Crown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 123.46%.

In other Crown news, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 7,500 shares of Crown stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.73, for a total value of $725,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 563,678 shares in the company, valued at $54,524,572.94. The trade was a 1.31 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Gerard H. Gifford sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.89, for a total transaction of $958,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 114,402 shares in the company, valued at $10,970,007.78. This represents a 8.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on CCK shares. Barclays raised their price target on Crown from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Crown from $107.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Crown from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Crown from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Crown from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.46.

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the packaging business in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The company manufactures and sells recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, aluminum caps, non-beverage cans, and aerosol cans and closures.

