Crown LNG (NASDAQ:CGBS) Shares Down 0.2% – Time to Sell?

Crown LNG Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:CGBS – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.68 and last traded at $0.75. Approximately 4,250,791 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 70,142,719 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.75.

Crown LNG Trading Down 0.2 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.58 million, a P/E ratio of -0.86 and a beta of -0.22.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Crown LNG

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Crown LNG stock. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Crown LNG Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:CGBS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 87,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Crown LNG at the end of the most recent reporting period. 21.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Crown LNG

Crown LNG Holdings Limited develops and delivers tailored offshore liquefied natural gas (LNG) liquefaction and regasification terminal infrastructure solutions for harsh weather locations. The company is based in St Helier, Jersey.

