CSL (OTCMKTS:CSLLY) Upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group to “Strong-Buy” Rating

CSL (OTCMKTS:CSLLY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group to a "strong-buy" rating in a report issued on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

CSL Stock Performance

Shares of CSLLY stock opened at $86.16 on Thursday. CSL has a fifty-two week low of $83.31 and a fifty-two week high of $109.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 2.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.47.

About CSL

CSL Limited researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes biopharmaceutical and vaccines in Australia, the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Switzerland, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company operates through CSL Behring, CSL Seqirus, and CSL Vifor segments. The CSL Behring segment offers plasma products, gene therapies, and recombinants.

