CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Acquired by Mason & Associates LLC

Mason & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,516 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares during the period. CSX accounts for about 0.2% of Mason & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Mason & Associates LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of CSX during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. boosted its holdings in CSX by 177.8% during the third quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 750 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in CSX in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of CSX in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CSX by 348.5% during the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. 73.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSX Stock Down 0.7 %

CSX opened at $32.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $63.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.96. CSX Co. has a twelve month low of $31.43 and a twelve month high of $40.12.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The transportation company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.02). CSX had a return on equity of 28.92% and a net margin of 24.77%. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. CSX’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CSX. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on CSX from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of CSX from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on CSX from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Stephens decreased their target price on shares of CSX from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.65.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Further Reading

