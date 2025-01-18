CXApp Inc. (NASDAQ:CXAI) Short Interest Update

CXApp Inc. (NASDAQ:CXAI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,050,000 shares, a drop of 7.1% from the December 15th total of 1,130,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,160,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Currently, 7.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Trading of CXApp

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CXApp stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in CXApp Inc. (NASDAQ:CXAI – Free Report) by 59,992.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,849 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,796 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.19% of CXApp worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 14.41% of the company’s stock.

Get CXApp alerts:

CXApp Trading Down 5.3 %

Shares of CXApp stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.79. 485,294 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,368,555. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.85. CXApp has a 1-year low of $1.03 and a 1-year high of $7.07.

CXApp Company Profile

CXApp ( NASDAQ:CXAI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.90 million for the quarter. CXApp had a negative net margin of 751.90% and a negative return on equity of 281.11%.

(Get Free Report)

CXApp Inc provides a workplace experience platform for enterprise customers. It offers CXApp, a software-as-a-service platform with native mapping, analytics, on-device positioning, and applications technologies for use in various applications, such as workplace experience, employee engagement, desk and meeting room reservations, workplace analytics, occupancy management, content delivery, corporate communications and notifications, event management, live indoor mapping, wayfinding, and navigation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CXApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CXApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.