Cypress Wealth Services LLC Acquires Shares of 3,320 First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the third quarter worth $26,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 133.3% during the fourth quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF stock opened at $64.74 on Friday. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a 52 week low of $50.52 and a 52 week high of $67.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $64.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.35. The company has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a PE ratio of 34.35 and a beta of 1.00.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $0.0812 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th.

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

